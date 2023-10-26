Reward offered for information in deadly Sussex County home invasion

Cream of the Crop
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after an elderly couple was shot during a home invasion in Sussex County Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, deputies were called to a home invasion and shooting in the Town of Wakefield on East Church Street.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the garage door open and an interior door from the garage open as well.

“Upon entry, deputies found an elderly couple, one deceased and one suffering from a gunshot wound,” the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 434-597-4400.

