Staunton DEI shares recommendations on improving the city at public hearing

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEI) is working toward making life better for Staunton residents.

Wednesday night, they delivered their initial findings on where they can best fill gaps in the Queen City and heard feedback on those findings.

Staunton DEI looked at a variety of things from physical and mental health, child care, education and housing.

“A key area of mental health and it’s not just in Staunton but it’s also in the SAW region and one of the key areas of concern is actually access to health services and this was one of the key barriers to being able to address mental health,” a member of Staunton DEI said at Wednesday’s meeting.

They collected data on where Staunton stands in those categories and made suggestions on how they can improve those qualities of life.

Some of those recommendations include expanding transportation services... small businesses and opportunities throughout the city and continuing efforts to revitalize Uniontown and other parts of the city.

”One of the things that we recognize as the primary recommendation that was really consisted across all indicators in the majority of community conversations is that there is a need ... desire for the city to continue the diversity equity and inclusion commission,” a member of Staunton DEI said at Wednesday’s meeting.

The commission also wants to look at hiring or appointing city staff to help them continue this work.

The Staunton DEI Commission will present its final recommendations to Staunton City Council on Dec 14.

