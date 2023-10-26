Taking care of yourself during pregnancy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For nine months, WHSV is embarking on the journey we’re calling Mothering. We will be talking with local moms-to-be and providers about the challenges and joys of having a child. For the second month in our series, we talk about the importance of taking care of yourself.

Danielle Fix is seven months pregnant with her first child.

“I really can’t complain too much. It’s been pretty OK so far,” Fix said.

Pregnancy can look different for different women, but there are things you can do to help the nine-month journey go as smoothly as possible, starting with taking care of yourself.

“If you’re not filling your stores, then the baby is going to deplete you, and eventually, if those go way in the tank, then the baby is going to be depleted, too,” Dr. Cathy Slusher with Harrisonburg OB/GYN said.

One way to fill your tank is by eating the right foods. Slusher noted that the most important item to incorporate into your diet during pregnancy is water.

She said it is OK to add fruit to the water if you prefer to have a little flavor, but Slusher does not recommend flavor packets or other sugary drinks because they can be dehydrating. She said pregnant women should also not drink raw milk. It should be pasteurized before being consumed.

“And then we want to stay away from the home processed deli meats, or even the ones in the stores that aren’t that well processed to make sure all the bacteria are out. Sushi’s a big one. Any kind of raw fish or raw meat can be full of bacteria that can harm your baby,” Slusher added.

She also suggests limiting the amount of simple sugars, like cookies, cakes, pies, and ice cream, and complex starches you’re consuming.

“I definitely think before I go to the store, or go out to fast food, or something like that, but I still try to eat things that I enjoy at the same time. Although healthy foods are important, it’s also important for me to feel good,” Fix said.

While Fix said she hasn’t had to alter her diet too much, she has had to make her sleep more of a priority.

“Not getting enough sleep can hurt you with fluid retention in places you don’t need it. Not getting enough sleep can make you irritable and tired, and then you’re also not interacting with the body karma with your baby,” Slusher explained.

She also recommends staying active during pregnancy but says your pulse rate shouldn’t be higher than 140. Rowing machines are a great source of cardio, along with walking, and light weights are OK to work with as well.

“I definitely enjoy walking and things like that, so I’ve tried to incorporate walking into what I do as much as I can each week at least,” Fix said. “At the beginning when I wasn’t feeling so wonderful, definitely getting out made me feel better just mentally.”

Toward the end of pregnancy, Slusher said gravity shifts start happening, so it’s important to be conscious of that so you don’t fall over.

But above all else, she said it’s important to just enjoy the journey.

“Do what makes you happy. You don’t need to perseverate over every little thing of the pregnancy. You need to enjoy what’s going inside your body and this human you are creating,” Slusher said.

Fix noted that having providers she’s been able to develop a relationship with and who answer her questions every step of the way have been part of what’s made her pregnancy so enjoyable.

“My providers have been very, very helpful. I’m lucky to have a good relationship with all of them, so I’m able to ask them questions comfortably,” Fix said.

