Things to keep in mind when traveling this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season coming up, many are gearing up to travel.

Traveling can involve a lot of planning ahead, especially if you are planning to travel internationally.

Terrie Dean, Owner and General Manager of the Wishing Well, said availability is not always a guarantee and cancelations do happen.

“Weather is always is a concern for people who travel during the winter months, certainty airlines can cancel,” said Dean.

She encourages travelers to book direct flights to their destination if possible.

The U.S State Department recently updated its travel advisories, one is specific to United States citizens in the Middle East and the other is a worldwide caution.

“The global warning the state department issued is very much in keeping with what we have been used to since 9-11. The really just a re initiation of, kind of be aware this. to keep there eyes and ears open when they do travel,” said Dean.

If you are traveling internationally, Dean said the State Department has a website called STEP, which stands for smart, traveler, enrollment program that you can enroll in.

“When you sign up for this the state department is aware of all of your travels throughout where ever you are going. They know where you are staying, they have your passport on file. It is easy for the state department and the embassies worldwide to have contact with you while you travel,” said Dean.

Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Manager for the Central Shenandoah Health District said the risk of getting respiratory illness can increase during the holiday season. She said it is good to take precautions going into the holiday season, and take steps to limit the spread of any respiratory illness.

If you are sick, Wight said you need to stay home. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or flu like symptoms she recommends getting tested.

“You want to make sure you are practicing good hand hygiene, good cough etiquette as well,” said Wight.

Wight recommends getting your Flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine. If you are worried about getting sick on a flight, she said you can wear a mask on the plane.

“If you are sick, you might want to reconsider and consider changing them or consider not being around family if you are sick,” said Wight.

Wight said you can find vaccination information on vaccine.gov.

