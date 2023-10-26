VDOT confirms traffic signal to be installed at Stone Spring and Stone Port Boulevard intersection

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A traffic signal is coming to the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard in Rockingham County.

After several incidents have occurred in this area, work is being done to put up a signal.

“The development that started there, there wasn’t a need for a traffic signal then just recently it was probably March or February we had an indication that a 7/11 and a hotel was going in there and so when we do that we look at how much that will generate the traffic and with that we said ok it’ll qualify for a signal,” Donald Komara, residency administrator for VDOT said.

Komara said one hasn’t been installed yet because they have to work with developers to see what will be built first to determine where one will go.

”We’re now in the process of, they are doing the design work the developer again, they’re participating in that cost for that signal,” Komara said.

Komara said right now, plans call for 12-24 months for the traffic signal to be installed.

However, he said in two weeks he will know a more refined date and believes it can be done in less than 12 months.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.