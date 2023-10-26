Cream of the Crop
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County

The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County.
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County.

The agency says it began late Tuesday, October 24, and has spread to 20 acres.

The steep and rocky terrain is making it difficult to fight the flames.

The fire is adjacent to Shenandoah National Park.

The Forest Service says no homes or structures are in danger.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

