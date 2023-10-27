Augusta County Agriculture Discovery Day happening this Saturday

Cream of the Crop
By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Agriculture Discovery Day will give kids insight on different careers in the agriculture field.

Agriculture is the biggest industry in Augusta County. However, more and more kids are steering away from the industry in favor of other careers, leaving Augusta County part of the ongoing farm labor shortage happening across the country.

”We’re one of the bigger agriculture counties in Virginia, we are getting a big influx of folks who are more distant from the farm,” Kristen Beery, one of the planning members said. “It is super important to get them started at a young age to get them exposed. We want to support and we want the folks that are coming that it takes everybody.”

The event will immerse kids into the different career fields in the agriculture industry. Not only exposing them to farming, but soil sciences and water management as well. Beery said about two percent of people in the agriculture industry actually work on the farm.

Project GROWS will be one of the organizations that are tabling the event. The organization works with young children to teach them about the importance of agriculture and expose them to fruits and vegetables for healthier lifestyles. Nichole Barrows, director of education with Project GROWS, said exposing children to farming and agriculture will help them remain sustainable later in life.

”Actively participating in that food production is a really important experience even if those students do not become farmers,” Barrows said. “They will be a part a local food system even if they don’t know it. We hope those students then go on to shop locally, support local farmers and maybe have a backyard garden.”

The event will take place at the Augusta Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Lunch will be provided by the event planners.

