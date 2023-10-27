Colon cancer cases increasing among young people

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the past decade, twice the number of individuals under the age of 55 have been diagnosed with colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

While many associate colon cancer with patients over 50, doctors say they are seeing a rise in cases among those in their twenties, thirties, and forties. Dr. Richard Ingram, an oncologist and hematologist with Shenandoah Oncology, said the increase in cases has been happening since the mid-1990s, but people are just now paying attention.

“Younger people are getting colon cancer,” said Ingram. “When a famous person gets a disease, it becomes interesting to the American public. Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther getting colon cancer... I think got a lot of people’s attention, given his young age.”

Ingram has seen the rise in cases reflected in his own patients. He calls it an ‘equal opportunity’ shift, affecting many demographics worldwide.

“When statisticians try to break it down and realize that there’s not really a pocket of identifiable demographic, it’s just people younger than 50, it makes you start to think environmental,” said Ingram.

While there is no single determined cause for the shift in cases, Dr. Ingram recognized concerns about contaminants and chemicals in processed foods. He said researchers are also studying widespread changes in gut health.

“The driver is not genetic,” said Ingram. “That’s everybody’s first thought. It’s really just trying to raise awareness; it’s really trying to get people and institutions to maybe considering relooking at the recommendations of when we should start screening.”

Dr. Ingram said many young people aren’t usually inclined to get preventative screenings; doctors usually detect these cases in later stages. He advises people to remain aware and take preventative screenings seriously.

“There could be an awareness campaign or guideline campaigns, or insurance company change mandates,” said Dr. Ingram. “It’s tough to be in a preventative mindset because you’re young and you feel well, and you only go to the doctor when you’re sick.”

