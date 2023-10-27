Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Colon cancer cases increasing among young people

By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the past decade, twice the number of individuals under the age of 55 have been diagnosed with colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

While many associate colon cancer with patients over 50, doctors say they are seeing a rise in cases among those in their twenties, thirties, and forties. Dr. Richard Ingram, an oncologist and hematologist with Shenandoah Oncology, said the increase in cases has been happening since the mid-1990s, but people are just now paying attention.

“Younger people are getting colon cancer,” said Ingram. “When a famous person gets a disease, it becomes interesting to the American public. Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther getting colon cancer... I think got a lot of people’s attention, given his young age.”

Ingram has seen the rise in cases reflected in his own patients. He calls it an ‘equal opportunity’ shift, affecting many demographics worldwide.

“When statisticians try to break it down and realize that there’s not really a pocket of identifiable demographic, it’s just people younger than 50, it makes you start to think environmental,” said Ingram.

While there is no single determined cause for the shift in cases, Dr. Ingram recognized concerns about contaminants and chemicals in processed foods. He said researchers are also studying widespread changes in gut health.

“The driver is not genetic,” said Ingram. “That’s everybody’s first thought. It’s really just trying to raise awareness; it’s really trying to get people and institutions to maybe considering relooking at the recommendations of when we should start screening.”

Dr. Ingram said many young people aren’t usually inclined to get preventative screenings; doctors usually detect these cases in later stages. He advises people to remain aware and take preventative screenings seriously.

“There could be an awareness campaign or guideline campaigns, or insurance company change mandates,” said Dr. Ingram. “It’s tough to be in a preventative mindset because you’re young and you feel well, and you only go to the doctor when you’re sick.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
(STOCK)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm weekend, limited showers ahead
Page and Shenandoah Counties will soon see improvements to their recycling operations. The...
Page and Shenandoah Counties to expand recycling operations through federal grant
Henry County Sheriff
Middle school student charged for hoax bomb threat
Fresh October snow
Remembering the late October almost Halloween snow in 2011
A look back at a high impact snow event because of all the foliage still on the trees
October 2011 Halloween Snow