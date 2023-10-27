Cream of the Crop
Helicopters called in to help contain Madison County wildfire

By NBC29
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are using helicopters Friday, October 27, to help fight a wildfire in Madison County, near Shenandoah National Park.

The Virginia Department of Forestry believes the fire off Quaker Run Road started late Tuesday, Oct. 24. The cause of the fire, though, is under investigation.

At last check, the fire covered 125 acres and is only 10% contained. VDOF says the fire is located on private land that is steep and difficult to access, which has made containment efforts difficult.

“No homes or structures have been damaged by the fire and there are no evacuation orders in place at this time. DOF remains on scene today working with local fire departments, the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management,” the department said in a press release Friday.

”While we are sure to see larger events this fall fire season, every fire is a priority,” VDOF Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller said.

The department says full containment of the will likely take several days.

