Wilson Memorial grad, ODU center Black makes return to Shenandoah Valley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WHSV) - Saturday’s football game between Old Dominion and James Madison will mean something special to Monarchs’ offensive lineman Xavier Black.
The primetime matchup serves as a homecoming of sorts for Old Dominion’s starting center, who grew up in Fishersville and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School.
Entering his second season as Old Dominion’s starting center, Black worked his way from a former walk-on to team captain for the Monarchs.
Black recently spoke with WHSV Sports about this weekend’s game, his road to earning a scholarship, facing James Madison’s ferocious defensive line, and his advice for high school athletes.
