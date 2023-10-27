JMU snaps two-game skid with win against Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team snapped a two-game losing streak to defeat Georgia Southern 3-2 inside the Convocation Center on Thursday night.

James Madison’s Sophie Davis led the Dukes with 19 kills and seven blocks while Miëtte Veldman had 14 kills to go with 11 digs. Alex Kwasnik recorded a career-high 12 kills for the Dukes.

After Georgia Southern took the first set 25-23, James Madison won sets two and three to lead the match 2-1. Georgia Southern responded winning the fourth set 25-17. The Dukes would win the deciding set 15-13.

The Dukes improve to 16-6, which includes a 9-2 record in Sun Belt Conference play. The two schools play again on Friday night.

