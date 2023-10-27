Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU snaps two-game skid with win against Georgia Southern

The James Madison volleyball team defeated Georgia Southern 3-2 on Thursday night
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team snapped a two-game losing streak to defeat Georgia Southern 3-2 inside the Convocation Center on Thursday night.

James Madison’s Sophie Davis led the Dukes with 19 kills and seven blocks while Miëtte Veldman had 14 kills to go with 11 digs. Alex Kwasnik recorded a career-high 12 kills for the Dukes.

After Georgia Southern took the first set 25-23, James Madison won sets two and three to lead the match 2-1. Georgia Southern responded winning the fourth set 25-17. The Dukes would win the deciding set 15-13.

The Dukes improve to 16-6, which includes a 9-2 record in Sun Belt Conference play. The two schools play again on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
(STOCK)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Da'Quan Felton celebrates after a 62-yard touchdown reception in the first half...
Tuten, Virginia Tech rush to 38-10 win over Syracuse
JMU closes the regular season with a 1-0 win against Coastal Carolina
Mohammed’s second-half goal propels JMU to 1-0 victory over Coastal Carolina
James Madison's Suwaibatu Mohammed during the second half of a soccer game against Coastal...
Mohammed’s second-half goal propels JMU to 1-0 victory over Coastal Carolina
The James Madison volleyball team defeated Georgia Southern 3-2 on Thursday night
JMU snaps two-game skid, defeats Georgia Southern in five sets