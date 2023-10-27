Cream of the Crop
Left lane on I-64 near Waynesboro to close for sinkhole repair

Sinkhole on I-64
Sinkhole on I-64(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be working on a sinkhole repair on Interstate 64 near Waynesboro.

The left eastbound lane will be closed on October 30 around 7 p.m. between mile marker 91 and 94.

Sandy Myers, Communications Manager for VDOT Staunton District said the lane closure will begin around 7pm. She added that VDOT will not know how long it will take to repair the sinkhole and it will depend on how deep the sinkhole is.

”Sinkholes can have unusual properties and that sometimes they can extend almost like tube like under an interstate road or a piece of property,” said Myers.

Myers said VDOT discovers sinkholes along the interstates, it is important for them to fix it to make sure the road and shoulders are stable. She added sinkholes are a common issue in the Valley.

“So we have a professional geologist on staff that they can actually go out there and take a look at it to establish if it is a sink hole,” said Myers.

Myers said some sinkholes can form from a drought or a lot of rain.

