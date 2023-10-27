Local farm donating pumpkin sales after a farming accident last year

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) -With the warm weather this weekend many farms and those holding fall festivals are excited for the crowds. East Point Farm in Elkton is donating all of their pumpkin sales from this weekend (October 28-29) to the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company.

Owner Donna Myers explains why this was so important her, and her husband DJ.

“Last October, just after our pumpkin season was over, DJ had an accident out on Rt. 33 about a mile past the McGaheysville fire and rescue. He was rear ended in his tractor and it was a pretty severe accident. They came to his rescue so we wanted to give them our donation this year.”

With the drought, Donna and DJ Myers didn’t think they would end up with much of a pumpkin crop for this fall.

“We did not anticipate having a very good crop. In fact we were thinking if we could get 20-25% we would be grateful considering the drought.

Despite how dry it’s been, even a little rain late summer helped the crop to yield about seventy five percent. The Myers were thrilled and they are looking forward to having a lot of vendors and hopefully a big crowd for the last weekend in October.

They’re still open Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5 with vendors and many activities to enjoy.

