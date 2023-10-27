Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Broadway at East Rockingham

(WHSV) - A couple of Valley District rivals square off Week 10 when Broadway travels to Elkton to take on East Rockingham.

Both teams are playing with different incentives.

The Gobblers enter the matchup at 4-4, still with hopes of making the playoffs. They enter the lineup well rested after they had their bye week last week.

“I wish it would’ve come a little earlier,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “We were banged up going into this. We were waiting on this bye to get to us.”

Before the bye, Broadway had a dominating performance at home, defeating William Monroe 42-21. When asked what he likes most about his team at the moment, Grogg says he believes the Gobblers are managing adversity much better than earlier in the season.

“We came out and turned the ball three times yet were still up 14-7. When we went in at halftime, our coaching staff and players weren’t too worried,” said Grogg.

As far as East Rockingham, who enters the matchup at 4-5, the last month has been a struggle for head coach Drew Spitzer and his team. The Eagles have lost three in a row and four of its last five games. Spitzer says injuries as one of the reasons for the Eagles struggles.

Week 10 actually marks the last regular season game for East Rock since their open week falls during Week 11. Spitzer says the Eagles want to close the season strong.

“We know [Thursday] is our last day of practice and [Friday’s] the last football game this year,” says Spitzer. “There’s definitely some added incentive to get these guys, our seniors a win and to go out on a high note.”

After trailing William Monroe at halftime last week, East Rock nearly completed a ferocious comeback. Spitzer says he likes the way his team battled.

“We’ve had a development in our leadership. At halftime, as coaches we didn’t have to say a lot because our leadership group on our team has really taken that step forward and got the guys together,” said Spitzer. “All they asked for was effort and to not give up. We were a fourth down stop from getting the ball back with a chance to tie the game.”

While East Rock’s regular season is wrapping up, Broadway is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Gobblers currently sit in 10th place in the Region 3C standings.

“We feel like we do have to win out but at the same time, our focus is on us and playing the best ball at the end of the year and taking this one game at a time,” says Grogg.

Kickoff on Friday night is at 7 p.m. You can catch highlights and watch postgame reaction on EndZone beginning at 11:30 p.m. on WHSV.

