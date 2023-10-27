Cream of the Crop
Middle school student charged for hoax bomb threat

Henry County Sheriff
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A middle schooler has been charged for a hoax bomb threat Wednesday.

The afternoon of October 25, 2023, a bomb threat regarding Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School was called into the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County school officials investigated, finding a suspect who confessed the threat was a hoax, according to the sheriff’s office, and that there was never a threat to the students or staff.

The juvenile has been charged with felony threats to bomb or burn and is incarcerated at the W.W. Moore Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office says, “Parents are urged to have conversations with their children who are students, encouraging them to immediately report any threat they hear and not be involved in these acts, as they can have serious legal repercussions.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

