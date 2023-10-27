Cream of the Crop
Mohammed’s second-half goal propels JMU to 1-0 victory over Coastal Carolina

JMU closes the regular season with a 1-0 win against Coastal Carolina
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Suwaibatu Mohammed’s goal in the 70th minute helped lift James Madison to a 1-0 victory Thursday night at Sentara Park in the regular season finale.

Receiving a pass from Jeanette Fieldsend outside the box, Mohammed dribbled in through the middle of the box to find an open lane for a goal to give JMU the lead, a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

The Dukes finish the regular season with a 7-3-8 record, which includes a 4-1-5 mark in Sun Belt Conference play.

JMU clinched the fifth seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Dukes will face Appalachian State on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET at the Foley Sports Complex in Foley, Ala.

