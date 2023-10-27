October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kara Ferrell, Youth Program Coordinator with New Directions Center in Staunton said “There is a lot of stigma and a lot of myths surrounding domestic violence.”

Ferrell said it is important to bring more attention to this topic because it is a heavy topic to discuss.

There are some warning signs you can look for, if you ware worried someone may be experiencing domestic violence. Ferrell said changing character can be a sign.

“So somebody who is usually so fun and easy-going, suddenly is always checking their phone. Somebody who usually likes going out with their friends starts staying home a lot more. You notice they have are having bruises or just weird things that seem out of the ordinary,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell said a common myth surrounding domestic violence is that someone can just leave.

“For some people they have kids involved, for some people, they have not been allowed to work so how can they afford to leave. For some people this is their community, this is where they grow up, this is their husband of 20 years how do they just leave,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell said there is so much unknown and it can be hard to leave everything. She compared it to being told to drop everything and just leave.

“Imagine you are going to a place that you have never been to before, you have not packed anything, you have no idea where you are going and someone says go. Like how hesitant would you be to leave everything you knew even if it wasn’t good to go to something you have no idea what could be out there, right,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell said domestic abuse can be physical and emotional. She added while domestic violence impacts women more often than men, it does not just happen to women.

“We have had men come in and use our services for sure and we have had woman on woman violence we have had men on men violence,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell said next week there will be a night a remembrance, where there will be a moment of silence and will talk about community members who lost their lives to domestic violence.

New Directions’ 24/7 crisis hotline is (540) 886-6800.

