Page and Shenandoah Counties to expand recycling operations through federal grant

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Page and Shenandoah Counties will soon see improvements to their recycling operations. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission has been awarded a $4M grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to expand recycling options.

The NSVRC is a partnership made up of representatives from Clarke, Fredrick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties as well as the towns within them and the city of Winchester. The money from the grant will go to improve recycling in all of the counties.

“It’s going to change the face of recycling in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The regional commission is kind of a conduit between the localities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley so we can kind of collaborate and work as a team in lieu of each county doing their own little thing,” said Dennis Morris, Chairman of the NSVRC and a Shenandoah County Supervisor.

Morris said the NSVRC was surprised and thrilled when it got the grant as it was one of just 24 recipients across the United States. The money will allow towns within the counties to offer curb-side recycling options.

“In 2017 we (Shenandoah County) had six towns that were doing recycling curbside. Because of the ongoing cost and a lot of times the economy and COVID, three of them have gone by the wayside. We want to give these towns and localities an opportunity to offer more curbside hands-on recycling,” said Morris.

A large chunk of the money will also be used to purchase a state-of-the-art tire recycling machine that will be located at the Fredrick County landfill and used by all five counties. It will allow them to keep millions of tons of tires out of their landfills in the coming years.

“Putting tires in the landfill is not a good option, putting the rubber and or steel in is not an option. The new machine will separate the steel from the rubber. We can recycle the steal, keep it out of the landfills in the respective counties, as well as hopefully have a market for the rubber,” said Morris.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, Morris said that increasing recycling options will also help save taxpayer money.

“Putting in a landfill or a new cell in a landfill is extremely expensive and the taxpayers ultimately have to pay for that. So we need to keep as much stuff out of the landfill, create ways to recycle, create ways to think out of the box to keep things out of the landfill,” he said. “The last landfill cell that Shenandoah County did cost over $3 million and it’s gotten to not have much more land so we want to utilize the landfill to the fullest extent but don’t put things in that we can recycle and reuse.”

The EPA will present the NSVRC with a check for the grant funding during a special event at the Fredrick County Landfill on Nov. 30.

