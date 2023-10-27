Staunton City Council applies for grant funding old boiler works building project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council passed a resolution at their meeting to get funding to restore the old boiler works building.

The project has been discussed for six years now, and the plan is to remodel and reinvigorate the old boiler works whilst keeping its historic image. The smoke stack will remain and the old brick won’t be replaced in the reconstruction.

Currently the building suffers from shattered windows, graffiti and other destroyed structures.

At the Oct. 26 meeting, the council voted to pass a resolution that supported the application for Industrial Revitalization Grant funding. In essence, this allows the city and the project managers to apply for the funding and wait for results.

Part of the challenging planning for the project include space usage and accessibility. The plant is located near the intersection of Richmond Rd. and Greenville Ave. These intersections leave little room for parking in the space but the project has planned accommodations for the issue.

“Part of that is putting pedestrian access that goes all the way back to the city and a walk path that’s really come out of our side. There will be pedestrian crossing going across over Blackburn as well up the hill,” Chip Clarke, managing partner of BCS Holdings which own the building.

Clarke emphasized the need for pedestrian access on all sides of the building. He said there would be walk lanes for people across the busy road and through the old railroad connection.

The railroad connection also caused issues for the planning of the project, but Clarke said there are creative ways to use the space.

“There can be tables up there, there can be outside seating. It wouldn’t be connected to the building. DHR won’t allow us to do that upfront but in 5 years from now we can potentially explore that. In the initial construction that would just be a walk-way that would be used as outdoor seating,” He said.

Also discussed at the council meeting, some of the top goals for the comprehensive plan rewrite the city will do next year. Sustainable and alternative energy like solar will be up for discussion come rewriting time.

