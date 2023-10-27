Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of ‘1989’ album

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift fans are waking up to a sweet surprise this Friday morning.

The singer released the album “1989 Taylor’s Version” at midnight.

The album, originally recorded in 2014, consists of some of her biggest hits including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.”

It earned 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three, including Album of the Year.

In a post, Swift said “1989″ was her “most favorite re-record” yet because of the “insane” vault tracks. Those are previously unreleased songs, and 1989 has five of them.

In 2019, Swift announced she planned to re-record her first six albums after her former label sold the master recordings to her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
(STOCK)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry responding to wildfire in Madison County
(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia State Police arrests Petersburg man after arson and murder investigation
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia

Latest News

Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one...
Father says he left Maine bar 10 minutes before mass shooting; his son was killed
FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing.
LIVE: Maine mass shooting news conference
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run