UVA launching initiative to help entrepreneurs

The University of Virginia is launching a new initiative to help students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others navigate the entrepreneurial world.
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
“I think one of our visions here is to create a front door for entrepreneurship at the University either physically, or just metaphorically,” Director Michael Lenox said.

Lenox says this has been in the works for more than a decade.

“Given some of the efforts that we’ve done over the years, we’ve already seen that there are ways to engage the broader-Charlottesville community in really powerful ways,” Lenox said.

UVA says the plan is to advance its Great & Goof 2030 Strategic Plan for all.

“When we think about entrepreneurship, it is all about connections, and so creating even more vibrant and richer connections between what is a fairly robust entrepreneur ecosystem within Charlottesville with what we’re trying to do at the university is absolutely critical to what we’re trying to do,” Lenox said.

