JMU Alum releases self-help book on tackling toxic relationships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU alum Dr. Laura Copley’s new book aims to improve people’s lives. Loving You Is Hurting Me: A New Approach to Healing Trauma Bonds and Creating Authentic Connection tackles toxic relationships and their impact.

“It is how we give love to other people it’s how we receive love. It’s what we avoid, it’s how we shut down, it’s how we pursue, if we’re kind of aggressive and assertive in our pursuit of another versus if we shut down and withdraw,” Dr. Copley said.

Dr. Copley serves as a therapist and relationship trauma expert at Aurora Counseling & Well-Being. The book comes out 15 years after Dr. Copley graduated from James Madison University.

Dr. Copley says people need to understand that toxic relationships are on a spectrum. She says some can be physically abusive and dangerous, while others involve emotional abuse and manipulation.

“We followed up arguments, a lot of the same time, some kind of argument over and over again. We tend to be more controlling, or we stonewall. We shut down when it comes to feeling overwhelmed, and that’s playing out in our relationships as well,” Dr. Copley said.

Dr. Copley says toxic relationships and relationship trauma is a buzz word in pop and psychology. She says she wants to recognize that everyone has some sort of pattern that’s playing out in relationships when creating this book.

The moral of the book is that people can better self-reflect, and that they can heal themselves, relationships, and families in the process.

Dr. Copley is not saying every relationship is bad, but says she hopes her book encourages readers to detox from trauma.

“Even well-meaning people can have toxic traits, and even good people can form trauma-bonded relationships. My hope is that they will do the important work at understanding that ending the stigma and doing the self-reflection and the healing that’s needed to put that to rest,” Dr. Copley said.

Loving You Is Hurting Me is meant to answer the question of why love hurts so much in relationships, where its author felt it was crucial to map that out, do the insight work needed to understand what’s playing out underneath that longing to be loved and to love someone else.

When assessing toxic relationships during the holidays, Dr. Copley advises people to pause, slow down, and look at behavioral patterns.

The self-help book is available on Amazon, Target, and multiple other outlets like Barnes and Noble and JMU’s main bookstore on 211 Bluestone Drive.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.