Shenandoah Cabaret performs for Hunger Symposium

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College’s annual Hunger Symposium is wrapping up with a concert. The Shenandoah Cabaret is performing 21 songs to raise awareness of food insecurity in the Valley.

The past week’s events were planned to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and this is the 17th year of the partnered event between the school and the nonprofit food bank.

The Shenandoah Cabaret says they were happy to get the call to create a set list for the cause. Performers of the ensemble say they are proud to be part of the tradition.

“I’m most excited about the fact that we have so much new material, and so many people who will be hearing us for the first time. It’s so much sweeter and more meaningful and fulfilling when it has a role in giving back to the community — that’s our ideal kind of gig,” Shenandoah Cabaret Co-Founder and Researcher Diana Black said.

Organizers said there is no specific goal to reach, they say they want to do what they can to make a difference.

Shenandoah Cabaret says people can donate canned goods or a monetary gift from the concert being sponsored, providing free tickets to all.

Another concert will happen again Saturday night, Oct. 28, at 7:30 pm at the Blue Ridge Fine Arts Center on the community college campus.

