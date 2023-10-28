Cream of the Crop
UVA Football loses in overtime at Miami 29-26

Tony Elliott
Tony Elliott(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr. scored an 11-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Hurricanes a 29-26 win over Virginia Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami native Will Bettridge kicked four field goals for Virginia including one in overtime to give the Cavaliers a 26-23 lead. Tony Muskett threw for 239 yards and Mike Hollins ran for two touchdowns in the loss.

Virginia led 10-3 at halftime and 20-17 after three quarters. The ‘Hoos rushed for 138 yards compared to just 113 for Miami.

Virginia drops to 1-3 in the ACC and 2-6 overall. Miami improves to 2-2 in the ACC and 6-2 overall.

