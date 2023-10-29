Cream of the Crop
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions

(WHSV)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The “Queen of Steam” 611 train has been repaired and will continue excursions on the Virginia Scenic Railway.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation issued a statement Sunday on the reopening of the “Shenandoah Valley Limited” excursions.

According to the museum, the locomotive crew repaired the train in less than 24 hours.

The museum thanks the crew, volunteers, and staff for their hard work as well as passengers, donors, supporters, and fans for their patience during the process.

