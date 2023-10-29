Eagles dismantle Ferrum 48-16, improve to 4-1 in ODAC play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football powered past Ferrum 48-16 on Homecoming Weekend.

The Eagles improve to 6-2, including a 4-1 mark in ODAC play. The Bridgewater rushing attack was led by junior Kennedy Fauntleroy, who had 21 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Bridgewater freshman quarterback Jaicere Bateman went 9-for-20 for 111 yards.

Bridgewater returns to the field on Saturday when the Eagles face Washington & Lee in Lexington.

