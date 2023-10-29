Grassroots vigil pushes for Gaza Cease Fire Resolution Petition

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Palestinian-Americans are pushing for the Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution Petition.

“The people want to have a voice,” said supporter Muawia Dames, ”This was just a way to show the public that we are here as Palestinians, and we want to be recognized and seen. We want people to know that we want peace and a solution to this genocide that’s happening in Gaza.”

The vigil comes five days after the first round of petition signatures were turned in to elected officials. Activists of all ages came to show their support.

“The children in Gaza should have the right to dream of their future and not fear death,” said Sabrine, a 13-year-old Palestinian.

“It shouldn’t be normal for kids’ body parts to be scattered around the ground,” 12,year-old Gilane, a 12-year-old resolution advocate.

Activists are pleased with the event’s turnout.

“We had two or 300 people here today,” said Dames, “We have over 500 signatures that we’re presenting to Ben Cline. We’ll continue to present those and let him know that our voice must be heard.”

Petitioners are pushing for peace to protect everyone in Gaza, including the most vulnerable, who are losing resources in the crossfire.

“Mothers have the right to nurse their babies and if not, they should be able to make a bottle of baby formula with sterile water,” said supporter Nazia Hassankhan.

The Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution is not just a petition but a time for Palestinians to come together.

“We have to stand up and say this is what democracy looks like Israel if you want to share our values, stop bombing and cutting off innocent lies. These are children talking about one million children,” Dames said.

The new set of signatures will be sent into Representative Ben Cline’s office on Mason Street at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29th.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.