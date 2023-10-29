Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Grassroots vigil pushes for Gaza Cease Fire Resolution Petition

The push for peace is for everyone in Gaza, including the most vulnerable who are losing...
The push for peace is for everyone in Gaza, including the most vulnerable who are losing resources in the crossfire(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Palestinian-Americans are pushing for the Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution Petition.

“The people want to have a voice,” said supporter Muawia Dames, ”This was just a way to show the public that we are here as Palestinians, and we want to be recognized and seen. We want people to know that we want peace and a solution to this genocide that’s happening in Gaza.”

The vigil comes five days after the first round of petition signatures were turned in to elected officials. Activists of all ages came to show their support.

“The children in Gaza should have the right to dream of their future and not fear death,” said Sabrine, a 13-year-old Palestinian.

“It shouldn’t be normal for kids’ body parts to be scattered around the ground,” 12,year-old Gilane, a 12-year-old resolution advocate.

Activists are pleased with the event’s turnout.

“We had two or 300 people here today,” said Dames, “We have over 500 signatures that we’re presenting to Ben Cline. We’ll continue to present those and let him know that our voice must be heard.”

Petitioners are pushing for peace to protect everyone in Gaza, including the most vulnerable, who are losing resources in the crossfire.

“Mothers have the right to nurse their babies and if not, they should be able to make a bottle of baby formula with sterile water,” said supporter Nazia Hassankhan.

The Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution is not just a petition but a time for Palestinians to come together.

“We have to stand up and say this is what democracy looks like Israel if you want to share our values, stop bombing and cutting off innocent lies. These are children talking about one million children,” Dames said.

The new set of signatures will be sent into Representative Ben Cline’s office on Mason Street at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29th.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
Around the country truck drivers are facing some major struggles. WHSV has previously reported...
U.S. freight recession causing big problems for truck drivers
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
Sinkhole on I-64
Left lane on I-64 near Waynesboro to close for sinkhole repair
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More clouds, isolated showers Sunday
Eagles dismantle Ferrum 48-16, improve to 4-1 in ODAC play
Eagles dismantle Ferrum 48-16, improve to 4-1 in ODAC play
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
Organizers shared there is no specific goal to reach, just hopes in being able to make a...
Shenandoah Cabaret performs for Hunger Symposium