James Madison feeds off record-breaking Bridgeforth Stadium crowd

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The matchup against Old Dominion was built with much anticipation given it was Homecoming at James Madison.

However, as soon as Saturday’s matchup was moved to primetime, there was much anticipation for the 2023 edition of The Royal Rivalry.

The crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium was loud and proud, decked out in purple. James Madison announced that 26,239 fans were in attendance on Saturday night, the largest crowd in the history of the venue.

The players noticed the crowd’s enthusiasm, including defensive lineman Jalen Green.

“It felt like there were a lot of fans out there too,” said Green. “The energy. Some of those chants. We could really feel it out there on the field.”

Green noticed most fans stayed for the entirety of the game, which was critical as the Dukes’ defense needed a few fourth quarter stops to try and preserve a 30-27 win.

“The crowd was going crazy. When we’re on the field that’s just extra adrenaline, extra motivation,” said Green. “Definitely the environment was great tonight.”

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who caught eight passes for 139 yards, noticed the crowd as well.

“Shout out to them. We need them. Every week we need them,” said Sarratt. “They travel with us. They’re here packing the house out. Shout out to them.”

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti described the crowd as, “outstanding” on Saturday night but added that the crowd has been a factor for the entire season. However, Cignetti thinks crowd noise can get even louder in the future.

Cignetti dreamed at the possibility of Bridgeforth Stadium expanding seating on the visiting sideline during his postgame press conference. It’s something JMU Athletics has also hinted at pursuing in the future.

“One day when they build that other side, this place will really be something,” said Cignetti.

