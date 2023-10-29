Cream of the Crop
James Madison moves up in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Captains from Old Dominion and James Madison meet at midfield prior to the start of a football...
Captains from Old Dominion and James Madison meet at midfield prior to the start of a football game on Oct. 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, VA.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WHSV) - James Madison jumped two spots in the AP Top 25 and one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes moved to No. 23 in the AP Top 25, ahead of USC and Kansas State. In the Coaches Poll, JMU moved to No. 24 ahead of North Carolina.

JMU defeated Old Dominion 30-27 on Saturday night to move to 8-0. The Dukes have won 11 straight games dating back to the 2022 season.

Next up for James Madison is a road game at Georgia State on Nov. 4. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia: 8-0
  2. Michigan: 8-0
  3. Ohio St.: 8-0
  4. Florida St.: 8-0
  5. Washington: 8-0
  6. Oregon: 7-1
  7. Texas: 7-1
  8. Alabama: 7-1
  9. Penn St.: 7-1
  10. Oklahoma: 7-1
  11. Mississippi: 7-1
  12. Notre Dame: 7-2
  13. LSU: 6-2
  14. Missouri: 7-1
  15. Louisville: 7-1
  16. Oregon St.: 6-2
  17. Air Force: 8-0
  18. Utah: 6-2
  19. Tennessee: 6-2
  20. UCLA: 6-2
  21. Tulane: 7-1
  22. Kansas: 6-2
  23. James Madison: 8-0
  24. USC: 7-2
  25. Kansas St.: 6-2

US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Texas
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. Missouri
  15. Louisville
  16. Tennessee
  17. Air Force
  18. Utah
  19. Oregon State
  20. UCLA
  21. Tulane
  22. USC
  23. Kansas
  24. James Madison
  25. North Carolina

