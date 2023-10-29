James Madison moves up in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

(WHSV) - James Madison jumped two spots in the AP Top 25 and one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes moved to No. 23 in the AP Top 25, ahead of USC and Kansas State. In the Coaches Poll, JMU moved to No. 24 ahead of North Carolina.

JMU defeated Old Dominion 30-27 on Saturday night to move to 8-0. The Dukes have won 11 straight games dating back to the 2022 season.

Next up for James Madison is a road game at Georgia State on Nov. 4. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

AP Top 25 Poll

Georgia: 8-0 Michigan: 8-0 Ohio St.: 8-0 Florida St.: 8-0 Washington: 8-0 Oregon: 7-1 Texas: 7-1 Alabama: 7-1 Penn St.: 7-1 Oklahoma: 7-1 Mississippi: 7-1 Notre Dame: 7-2 LSU: 6-2 Missouri: 7-1 Louisville: 7-1 Oregon St.: 6-2 Air Force: 8-0 Utah: 6-2 Tennessee: 6-2 UCLA: 6-2 Tulane: 7-1 Kansas: 6-2 James Madison: 8-0 USC: 7-2 Kansas St.: 6-2

US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma Notre Dame LSU Missouri Louisville Tennessee Air Force Utah Oregon State UCLA Tulane USC Kansas James Madison North Carolina

