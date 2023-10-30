American Red Cross First Aid App hopes to save lives

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The First Aid app provides users with tips and skills on how to assist with common first aid emergencies.

This can range from burns, cuts, choking, cardio arrest, and more.

Through the app—you can also take online American Red Cross trainings such as CPR, Child Care, and Water Training for certification.

Virginia American Red Cross communications Director Jonathan McNamara said the app’s goal is to provide the average person information on how to help someone in the palm of their hand.

“We just thought this was the next logical step to ensure to make sure the people in the community could have it on their smart device, so that if they are dealing with these types of injuries. Whether in their home place of business or the public. They would have access to this information so they would know exactly what to do.” McNamara said.

The first aid app and other useful Red Cross apps are available on all smart devices.

