Dozier returns from injury, continues to impact JMU volleyball
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball is 8-2 in Sun Belt play and sits in the second spot in the Sun Belt conference.

The strength of the program is improving after the return of standout fifth-year Caroline Dozier, who missed the first few weeks of the fall due to injury.

“It’s a role that I take seriously,” said Dozier, who serves as captain this season. “You have to earn the respect of your teammates and coaches.”

Last season, Dozier helped JMU to a historic Sun Belt debut that resulted in Sun Belt regular season and post-season titles. Dozier led the Dukes with 980 assists last fall.

“It was weird being on the court without her,” said JMU senior Miette Veldman, who played without Dozier for the start of the 2023 season. “She’s a great presence and a great leader. She’s someone I can trust.”

During her recovery process, Dozier made an impact off the court as well, helping the coaching staff analyze games. Since coming back from injury, Dozier has helped the Dukes win six out of the last eight games this fall.

“It helps to have another great leader on the floor,” added Veldman. “She has a big presence and it’s been really nice to have her back.”

Dozier and the Dukes return to the court on Friday when they host Marshall at 6 p.m. at the Convocation Center. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

