Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
Fresh October snow
Remembering the late October almost Halloween snow in 2011
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne shake...
No. 25 James Madison wins 11th in a row, holding off Old Dominion 30-27
The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters are battling a wildfire near the...
Firefighters fighting wildfire near SNP
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride

Latest News

David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW announces deal with General Motors that tentatively ends strikes against Detroit automakers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Online antisemitic threats unnerve Jewish students and spark condemnation at Cornell University
Denise District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram follows arguments from attorneys as they argue...
Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait 24 hours, judge rules
Penny the dog
WV First Lady welcomes therapy dog for Pendleton County High School