Firefighters fighting wildfire near SNP

The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters are battling a wildfire near the...
The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters are battling a wildfire near the Shenandoah National Park.(WHSV (Via Burst))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A wildfire is burning near the Shenandoah Nation Park, and firefighters are working to put in a trench to stop the expanding fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, the wildfire began on Tuesday, October 24 near the town of Syria in Madison County. As of October 29, the Department of Forestry said the fire has burned 425 acres, and is around 35% contained, but the fire is expected to keep growing.

No homes or buildings have been damaged at this time, according to the Department of Forestry, and they say they are working to establish a control line that would encircle the fire to keep it from growing.

The Department of Forestry said they are having difficulties battling the fire because the terrain is remote, steep, and rocky, which the Department says the Shenandoah National Park has been notified of the fire. Quaker Run Road is closed to through traffic until further notice for safety reasons, the Virginia Department of Forestry said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story, and WHSV will share updates once we have them.

