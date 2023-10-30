Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago

Cream of the Crop
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses and no ears.(OWN / YouTube | OWN / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actress Goldie Hawn recently said in a podcast interview she experienced an alien encounter in the California desert more than 50 years ago.

The 77-year-old said on the latest episode of Apple Fitness Plus’s “Time to Walk” podcast she was around 20 years old when she saw the aliens and there were “a lot of UFO sightings” in the news at the time.

She said she had been dancing near the desert in western California when she decided to sleep in a car.

“I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads,” Hawn recalled.

She said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses and no ears.

“They were pointing at me – pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning,” the Oscar winner said. “I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn’t know if it was real or not real.”

Eventually, she said she was able to “burst” out of the eerie encounter, “like bursting out of a forcefield.”

She said she never fully remembered the encounter until she met with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois, who was researching alien encounters and his questions triggered a new memory.

“It was kind of like regression therapy or something,” Hawn explained. “I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly, I remembered something.”

“They touched my face and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

In a later incident, Hawn said she was in Avebury in London when she dreamed of six lights over some mountains across a valley.

After the dream, she and a friend drove to a place in Avebury with terrain similar to her dream and a crop circle in the shape of a heart appeared.

Hawn said she’ll never know if it was a sign or not.

“There’s a lot of things in this world that we can’t see, but we can’t stop believing,” Hawn said. “We can never, ever lose our wonder. It’s just no fun.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

