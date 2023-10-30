Cream of the Crop
H.E.L.P opens new storage building at its location in Churchville

A new building at H.E.L.P. will increase access to the non-profit’s services by having everything on site.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A non-profit in Churchville that lends medical equipment to people in need is growing to better meet the needs of the people it serves.

The Health Equipment Loan Program (H.E.L.P) has been serving the Valley since 2014. Since then, the organization has collected around 10,000 pieces of equipment that can be loaned out to anyone who needs it for free.

On average, H.E.L.P is loaning out around 200 pieces of equipment each month. That includes things like wheel chairs, walkers, and crutches among other things all of which are on site for people to browse.

“We give out disposables. In fact, in the last two months, we’ve tried to calculate that, and it’s about $7,000 that’s gone out in the last two months just in disposables,” Regina Griffin, Vice President and Treasurer of H.E.L.P, said.

And by opening a new storage and equipment repair building, volunteers can now store hospital beds on location as well, rather than at another location, which they have been doing for several years.

They hope this expansion will help even more people.

“People would have to spend thousands of dollars on equipment. All of this is free. It’s on a loan basis, so it saves them lots of dollars. It also helps with the impact on the community in recycling because we can use it and not have to put it into the dumpster,” Griffin said.

She said she’s grateful for the community’s support in helping raise the money to buy and build the new storage building. Over the years, volunteers have developed strong relationships with the people who come by in a time of need.

“We get volunteers after they’ve gone through what they’ve gone through,” Griffin said. “Whether they’ve gone through grieving, we often are there for them once they bring back the equipment, and/or for the healing to celebrate that they’ve had a great success.”

H.E.L.P is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter), and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can stop by any of those days to pick up or drop off equipment. No appointment is needed and donations are always appreciated.

