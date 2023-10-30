Man charged with attempted murder for hire plot against Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man in custody for an alleged murder in Rockingham County is now facing additional charges over an alleged murder-for-hire plot. 62-year-old Richard Brunk of Weyers Cave was arrested last June for the alleged murder of his older brother Ronald Brunk.

Brunk now faces two additional felony charges of attempted murder for hire, one of which targeted the prosecutor in his case, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.

Rockingham County Circuit Court documents show that sometime between October 6 and 12 while being held in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail Brunk allegedly attempted to solicit the murder of Garst.

He also faces a second murder-for-hire charge for attempting to solicit the murder of a second person with the initials R.B. in the same time period. Court documents say that Brunk claimed he was joking about the plot.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin confirmed he has been appointed the substitute prosecutor in Brunk’s case since Garst is now considered a victim in the case. Garst was unavailable for comment on Monday.

Brunk will be in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Nov. 1 for his charges of 1st-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the alleged murder of his brother. He will then be back in court again on Nov. 20 for his attempted murder for hire charges.

