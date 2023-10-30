October ends dry with record-setting weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As October quickly comes to an end, it’s felt more like late summer than mid fall for the final 10 days of the month. Temperatures were well above average into the upper 70s to near 80 for several afternoons, including a few days of mid 80s throughout the region.

The average high temperature for October 23rd to October 31st is 62-64 degrees.

One more very cold night with patchy frost. Otherwise, hang up the heavy coats until next week. Just a light jacket and sunglasses through the weekend! pic.twitter.com/Xz1uW9QSkb — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) October 24, 2023

October 23rd was the final cold night of the month, followed by above average days and record warmth for the final weekend of the month.

Although afternoons were quite warm, overnight lows were also 10-15 degrees above average, creating a very mild forecast for the JMU homecoming football game on October 28th.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS🏈

A warm and very pleasant night for Friday night football tonight

A very warm day tomorrow and mild & pleasant by tomorrow evening JMU's homecoming game pic.twitter.com/bUqdyGaf57 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) October 27, 2023

A new high temperature record was set on Saturday, October 28th of 83 degree. The previous record 82 degrees has stood since 2014.

The weekend continued to be very warm. October 29th featured a high temperature of 81 degrees, which tied the still current record set back in 2016.

This past weekend was VERY warm for late October but it was also record-setting! Our high of 83° Saturday broke the record for the day and Sunday's high tied the record too pic.twitter.com/vNcmfYD5S0 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) October 30, 2023

Unfortunately, late October was not only extremely warm, but very dry. Drought monitors throughout the month showed no improvement, and even declined as the final outlook of the month was issued on the morning of October 26th.

However, reality returned on October 30th with a very potent pre-Halloween cold front that dropped temperatures from the 70s Monday afternoon to the 30s early Tuesday morning. Rainfall was once again very limited, even with the stark drop in temperatures and increase in wind gusts.

Below average temperatures are forecasted to begin the first few days of November, with a few snow showers expected across the Allegheny Mountains and into nearby locations of West Virginia. Daytime highs are expected to be into the 40s and 50s, with widespread 20s overnight by mid-week and several hard freezes.

November starting with below average temperatures (Maxuser | WHSV)

