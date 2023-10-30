Cream of the Crop
Public feedback needed for Harrisonburg’s transit strategic plan

Public feedback needed for Harrisonburg Transit survey
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation is creating its transit strategic plan, giving several opportunities for people to provide feedback.

Strategic plans are required for transit agencies that serve urbanized areas in Virginia, and ensure they meet the community’s mobility needs. All residents can take a survey for the plan, helping agencies accurately satisfy their concerns.

“The survey kind of covers questions regarding whether transit best helps you and how it could best help,” said Harrisonburg Transit bus operator Marcus Tyler, “If you don’t ride the bus, if you do ride the bus, or any changes that may make some areas we do go to a little bit better.”

Tyler says feedback from the public is crucial because it shapes how public transportation will operate for the next ten years.

Opportunities to provide input either through the survey online or in-person, at one of four pop-up events.:

  • Nov. 1 at Cloverleaf Shelter from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (Cloverleaf Shelter—East Market St by Food Lion)
  • Nov. 1 at Harrisonburg Crossing/Walmart from 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ( Harrisonburg Crossing—Bus Shelter by Walmart Gas Station)
  • Nov. 2 at Gay St Transit Hub from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Gay St Transit Hub—Corner of East Gay St & Community St
  • Nov. 2 at JMU Godwin Transit Center from 1 p.m.– 3 p.m. JMU Godwin Transit Center—By JMU Bookstore & Goodwin Hall

