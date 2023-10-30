Cream of the Crop
Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks. (CNN, KOKI, NYPD, CPW, ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, CLARK FAMILY)
By Jeremy Roth, TALAT and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - Police in New York rushed to save a teen dangling from a bridge as a nearby train was bearing down.

NYPD officers say the teenager had climbed over the bridge barrier to get a closer look at the trains below and then became stuck on the tiny outer ledge.

Officers reached to pull him up, but the tension ratcheted up as an approaching train blared its horn.

After tense moments, the rescuers were able to safely secure the teen. He was visibly shaken but no worse for wear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

