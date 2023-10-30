Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Trunk-or-treat serves as one of Staunton FCCLA’s national programs

Members in leadership see this as more than just an assignment to fill.
Members in leadership see this as more than just an assignment to fill.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton FCCLA students and their supporters spent two hours hosting games, crafts and passing out candy to families on Saturday, October 28th.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Organizing fun activities serves as one of their national programs.

“We have eight that we need to strive for, and this covered one of them, so that is families first,” said FCCLA president Emmie Brady, “FCCLA, we always want to make sure we’re bringing our families together and our communities together.”

Brady says the trunk-or-treat will help state and national competitions. Members of the program see the event as more than just an assignment to fill.

“The biggest takeaway I have is that I’m meeting a bunch of new people with similar interests to me, and being more confident about myself to do stuff like this and get FCCLA into the public,” said Hayley Brust, the group’s vice president.

This is the second trunk-or-treat that the organization’s Staunton chapter has hosted. Members hope to host community events for holidays whenever possible.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
Around the country truck drivers are facing some major struggles. WHSV has previously reported...
U.S. freight recession causing big problems for truck drivers
Fresh October snow
Remembering the late October almost Halloween snow in 2011
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
pumpkins
Local farm donating pumpkin sales after a farming accident last year

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sharp cold front Monday, limited showers
Extended highlights from James Madison's 30-27 win against Old Dominion
Old Dominion at James Madison Extended Highlights
Elijah Sarratt speaks with the media after James Madison's 30-27 win against Old Dominion
Elijah Sarratt Postgame Press Conference: Old Dominion
Reggie Brown speaks with the media after James Madison's 30-27 win against Old Dominion
Reggie Brown Postgame Press Conference: Old Dominion