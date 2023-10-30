Trunk-or-treat serves as one of Staunton FCCLA’s national programs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton FCCLA students and their supporters spent two hours hosting games, crafts and passing out candy to families on Saturday, October 28th.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Organizing fun activities serves as one of their national programs.

“We have eight that we need to strive for, and this covered one of them, so that is families first,” said FCCLA president Emmie Brady, “FCCLA, we always want to make sure we’re bringing our families together and our communities together.”

Brady says the trunk-or-treat will help state and national competitions. Members of the program see the event as more than just an assignment to fill.

“The biggest takeaway I have is that I’m meeting a bunch of new people with similar interests to me, and being more confident about myself to do stuff like this and get FCCLA into the public,” said Hayley Brust, the group’s vice president.

This is the second trunk-or-treat that the organization’s Staunton chapter has hosted. Members hope to host community events for holidays whenever possible.

