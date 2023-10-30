Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

The US has decided that Southwest’s customer service failed during flight cancellations last winter

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12,...
FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Federal regulators have told Southwest Airlines that the carrier failed to provide enough help to travelers who were stranded during massive cancellations last December, and the airline could be subject to a fine.

Southwest said in a regulatory filing Monday that it can’t estimate the cost of a fine and damages from lawsuits stemming from nearly 17,000 canceled flights last December.

Southwest said the U.S. Department of Transportation told the airline Friday that “it has determined the company had failed to provide adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds and that the assessment of a civil penalty is warranted.”

The government indicated in January that it was investigating Southwest over the service collapse, which stranded more than 2 million travelers and cost the airline at least $1.1 billion in lost sales and extra costs including refunds.

Southwest said in a quarterly financial filing Monday that it could also face costs from lawsuits filed by customers and shareholders. The filing followed Southwest’s report that its profit slid 30% in the July-through-September quarter and it will scale back growth plans early next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash leaving one dead and...
Fatal crash in Harrisonburg: one dead, two injured
Fresh October snow
Remembering the late October almost Halloween snow in 2011
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne shake...
No. 25 James Madison wins 11th in a row, holding off Old Dominion 30-27
The push for peace is for everyone in Gaza, including the most vulnerable who are losing...
Grassroots vigil pushes for Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution Petition
pumpkins
Local farm donating pumpkin sales after a farming accident last year

Latest News

Cindy Ramirez graduated from James Madison University in 2019, and grew up in the Harrisonburg...
HFD Community Paramedicine program welcomes JMU grad as first full time paramedic
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
The Maine National Guard asked authorities to do a wellness check before the attack....
Maine mass killing: Police asked to check on shooter before attack