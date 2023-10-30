Virginia Senate District 2 race preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Senator Mark Obenshain (Republican) has held his seat in the General Assembly for 20 years.

However, this year he has two opponents running for the seat in the newly re-drawn Senate District 2.

Kathy Beery (Democrat) and Joshua Huffman (Libertarian) are up against Obenshain in this year’s election.

WHSV spoke with each of the three candidates earlier this month about why they wanted to run and what issues are most important to them.

Senator Obenshain noted how this district is the biggest agriculture district in the state, but his focus is on improving infrastructure within the district.

“Interstate 81 is a giant problem,” Senator Obenshain said. “It is not safe, the delays are a hindrance to families, commuters and business interests along the interstate and we have to accelerate the safety improvements that we’re making along the Interstate 81 corridor.”

Senator Obenshain said they have to focus on fundamentals.

“For me, nothing’s more fundamental than transportation, education and public safety,” Senator Obenshain said. “When you look at the responsibilities of government – keeping our community safe and providing a world-class education for our children are at the top of the list.”

Senator Obenshain said he believes the Commonwealth is not fulfilling its obligations to children and families in regard to education. He also wants to continue working on making Virginia safer.

“We need to get back to good, sound policies that put families first rather than criminals first and safe communities first,” Senator Obenshain said. “We want to make sure the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia as a whole is a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

For Beery, she wanted to take her role as an activist and turn it into a campaign for change she wishes to see.

“All across the state and especially in our area our schools have been underfunded for almost 20 years and that’s just not acceptable,” Beery said. “For us to be number one in business and be 47th or so in funding our schools that doesn’t bring business to Virginia.”

Valley residents are familiar with the housing crisis in the area, something Beery hopes to look at if elected.

“The issue of housing has come up every single time, you know affordable housing at all income levels because it’s another issue that keeping businesses out because it’s not enough housing for folks that want to work here,” Beery said.

Beery also mentioned childcare and I-81 as issues prevalent in Senate District 2. As the only woman running for this seat, Beery talks about the importance of reproductive rights in her campaign.

“When I came through school you know birth control and options to be able to plan families were almost free and you could find that anywhere and over the years that has been taken away and so now if you wind up with an unplanned pregnancy you’re going to have somebody telling you whether or not you can have privacy with your partner, with yourself or with your doctor and I disagree with that, everyone needs to have bodily autonomy,” Beery said.

Third-party libertarian candidate Joshua Huffman said he is hoping to be a voice for people who don’t fall under two party lines.

“A big part of my campaign is actually trying to change the ballot access laws so we can have more choices on the ballot,” Huffman said.

Huffman said if elected, he hopes to create more transparency between the government and constituents.

“People aren’t these monolithic Republicans or Democrats and say I agree with the Republican party on every single issue or the Democratic party so giving people a better choice I think is a good thing,” Huffman said.

Election day is Nov 7.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.