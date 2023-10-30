Virginia Senate District 3 race preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Constituents in Virginia’s new Senate District 3 will vote for their first representative in this year’s election. Ahead of Election Day, Democrat Jade Harris and Republican Christopher Head have been campaigning to voters from Craig County up to the City of Staunton.

The district does not have an incumbent senator, but a portion of the new District 3 was formerly represented by Sen. Emmett Hanger, who announced earlier this year he would not seek election after Virginia’s redistricting process placed his home in District 2.

WHSV spoke with both Harris and Head about their platforms and what they see as the priority issues in the race.

Christopher Head has represented the 17th District in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2012. Head said when it came to campaigning in District 3, the values remained mostly the same.

“A large part of what I’ve been representing is still in this district, which runs from the top of Roanoke County up to Waynesboro, Staunton, and a corner of Augusta County. There are many similarities in those areas from the standpoint of lifestyle and views and the issues to that end will be largely the same,” Head said.

As a small business owner, Head highlighted the importance of the agriculture industry and said one of his priority issues is removing regulatory barriers. An issue he said he encountered in his dealings and what part of what ultimately led him into politics in 2011.

“We want to continue to do that working with the Chamber, working with other business groups like the NFIB, making sure that we remove those barriers so people can do what they need to do to provide the products and services they need to get out to consumers. And do that in a way that they can make a good living as well,” Head said.

You can watch Head’s full interview with WHSV below:

Jade Harris is a 25-year-old Rockbridge County native and was previously elected to Glasgow town council and vice mayor. Harris also ran in the District 24 Special Election in January to fill the late Ronnie Campbell’s seat in the House of Delegates but lost to Ellen Campbell.

Harris said her priority issues are ‘kitchen table’, focusing on topics like rural broadband infrastructure.

“Expanding rural broadband and making sure people have access to high-speed internet, high-speed phone connections so they can be connected with the world of the 21st century,” Harris said.

Harris is a graduate of Mary Baldwin University and has worked in public education, she said that funding for school divisions and working for labor rights are also top priorities.

“The recent JLARC study found public education has been underfunded by millions of dollars for years. And then, advancing labor rights. Our community is full of people who are working class. They work hard. They deserve to be compensated fairly. They deserve to know that their work is valued. And to that end, I want to see a repeal of right-to-work. I want to see our working class valued so that they can be the middle class that they deserve to be,” Harris said.

You can watch Harris’ full interview with WHSV below:

Both Harris and Head identified I-81 among their priorities, as both candidates said there is much work that needs to be done in terms of funding improvements and reducing fatalities.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

