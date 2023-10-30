Woodstock man arrested, alleged stolen items recovered, Sheriff’s Office says

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old Woodstock man was arrested after an investigation into alleged robberies.

According to a press release, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said on October 11 they received a BOL for a vehicle that was allegedly seen in the area of a reported crime. A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Boyd Street in Woodstock, and the suspect was later identified by the SCSO as Herman Elliot Degolyer.

The SCSO says they recovered stolen items that related to several alleged larcenies during the search. Degolyer was arrested on October 25, and charged with the following alleged offenses:

One Count of Auto Theft Grand Larceny (code)

One Count of Destruction of Property

One Count of Burglary

Two Counts of Receiving Stolen Property/Goods

Six Counts of Larceny (code)

The SCSO says more charges are pending, and Degolyer is being held on a $1,500 secured bond.

Degolyer’s arrest helped to solve eleven alleged larceny cases for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, seven cases for the Woodstock Police Department, and five cases for the Mount Jackson Police Department. Stolen items are still being recovered and returned to their rightful owners, according to the SCSO.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.