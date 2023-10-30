Cream of the Crop
WV First Lady welcomes therapy dog for Pendleton County High School

Penny the dog
Penny the dog(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program for Pendleton County Middle/High School.

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2022, 17 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed across the state.

Pendleton County’s newest dog, Penny, was given her own pep rally at the school’s gymnasium to welcome her to the family.

“They may have truancy issues in our school with different areas of different students, we may just have other reasons why students struggle to come to school every day and Penny is going to give them an avenue to want to come, to be excited to come to school,” said Sonya Ertel, vice principal of Pendleton County High School.

Penny is eleven months old and her hobbies include snuggles and eating treats.

