611 engine repaired for final weekend of excursions

GOSHEN, Va. (WHSV) - After being taken out of service for repairs, it looked like the Norfolk and Western 611 would be out of service for at least a few days and potentially disrupt the excursions. Then something interesting happened.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation (VMT) gave some insight into the problem that forced 611 to need repairs, and they talked about how it was repaired.

On October 27 the engine was taken out of service because a flexible staybolt inside the firebox had broken, and the VMT said it could take several days to repair. The decision was made for diesel locomotives to pull the excursions for the rest of the weekend while the 611 was being repaired. Then, on October 28, the VMT says as the last excursion was returning to Goshen people were greeted by the 611 blowing smoke again.

Had a miracle happened?

According to the VMT, on Friday the 27th, crews realized there was a problem and tried to start working on it but it could take days for the engine to cool enough to begin repairs. Being 73-years-old, any damage to the 611 could cause problems for years to come, the VMT said.

The VMT says when a fire is built in the firebox of the 611 the inner sheet expands more than the outer sheet, and a “ball and socket” arrangement to the staybolts lets the bolts move slightly. However, sometimes staybolts crack or break.

Here’s where things get strange.

Knowing it could take days for the engine to cool down, crew members were surprised when the next morning the 611 was cool enough to access the staybolts. The VMT says they can’t explain how the staybolt held until everyone was safely back in Goshen, how it gave off specific noises to let the crew know that there was an issue, or how it was able to cool down in hours instead of days.

In the end, the VMT says the 611 was repaired in less than 24 hours and is ready for the final weekend of excursions.

If you want to read the full story of the repairs and the work that went into repairing it, you can read that in a Facebook post by the Norfolk and Western 611 page.

