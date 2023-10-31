Cream of the Crop
The Arcadia Project receives grant funding for harmful material clean-up

By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Arcadia Project received grant funding for harmful material clean-ups as they prepare for their construction.

The Arcadia Project in Staunton is renovating the Old Dixie Theatre on Beverly St. The project has been in the works since pre-covid and the organization lost momentum during the pandemic. Now, after a 1.5 million dollar grant, the construction plans are underway.

The Brownfields grant the organization received will help remove the lead paint and old asbestos from the ceilings in the theatre. Originally, the organization received this grant in 2021 for the same issues and resolved all necessary hazards. Through their planning, a new ceiling has to be renovated, calling for more asbestos removal.

“Every time we receive an influx of cash to the project it just makes our load that much lighter. It’s been a long-haul, it’s a 3 million plus project,” Pamela Wagner, executive director of The Arcadia Project, said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to inject new cash into bringing this wonderful historic resource back online.”

Wagner said this grant will help contractors prepare for the construction inside the theatre in early 2024.

”We’ve really got the funds in place to begin the renovations early in 2024 and a tour opening of the building to the public in 2025. So the grant is a pre-construction step,” Wagner said.

Wagner said all the funding for the project helps ease the weight off of the organization’s shoulders and helps to bring a piece of history into the city once again.

