Augusta County Fire Rescue seeks public input for strategic plan

By Mike Staley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fire Rescue Department is asking for public input as they start developing their new strategic plan.

Much like Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, Augusta County Fire Rescue is creating its plan to help guide its growth in the next 20 years. Greg Schacht, Fire Rescue Chief for Augusta County, said the plan can be made with just data collected from the emergency communication center, but public experiences will help drive the plan as well.

“If we don’t get involvement from the citizens then the strategic plan is just based on data,” Schacht said. “This is not bad, data gives us a lot of information but if we don’t know of certain services provided by our organization or not provided that the people in the community want then we won’t know that. We aren’t looking at that as a part of our planning process.”

The survey can be found on the Augusta County website and the Fire Rescue Facebook page. According to the website, the survey is only expected to take five minutes to complete. Schacht said the survey asks basic and generic questions with room for people to expand on and voice their opinions.

He also said that positive feedback is always great and it helps make the staff feel better, but negative feedback and criticism can help the organization identify it’s shortcomings and plan to make changes.

”Was it a pleasant experience, did we get there in a timely manner? Do you feel we took too long, was there not a response or whatever? When you do something like this you want the community’s involvement to see what their expectations are on the organization and what they want on the fire rescue system,” Schacht said.

