Big temperature drop behind cold front

TUESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Much cooler behind the front with highs only in the upper 40s to barely 50. Staying mostly cloudy and chilly for the day. A chilly evening for Trick-or-Treating with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breeze picks up overnight. West Virginia ridge tops and Allegheny Mountains likely to see a few snow showers overnight with minimal accumulation expected. Only for the Alleghenies, there will be snow showers Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Snowfall a trace to 2″ for the Alleghenies.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures into the 30s and windy. Feels like temperatures in the 20s, potentially upper teens in some spots in the early morning. Clouds early and then decreasing later in the day. A very cold and windy day. West Virginia ridge tops and Allegheny Mountains likely to see a few snow showers, mostly during the morning. Decreasing clouds with highs only into the low to mid 40s and windy, gusting 25-35 mph. Chilly during the evening with temperatures in the 40s and gradual clearing. Winds let up with sunset. Mostly clear overnight and very cold. Lows into the low 20s.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will take a while to rise. A sunny afternoon but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear and cooling fast into the evening, dropping into the 40s. Clear night and very cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but once again temperatures will take a while to rise, so it will be a chilly morning. Afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear into the evening and chilly with temperatures into the 50s. Staying clear and cold overnight with lows dipping into the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny during the morning and cold. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day and mild with highs into the mid to upper 60s. A cool but calm evening with temperatures into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny. Partly cloudy for the day and mild. Highs in the mid 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and cold overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

