Election poll worker shortage in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Election precincts across the nation are struggling to fill positions for election day.

In Harrisonburg, election officials are expecting to have all positions filled for this year’s election, but the reserve poll workers have been exhausted.

Mark Finks, director of elections in Harrisonburg, said leaves officials with little to no wiggle room for last-minute emergencies and people who do not show up for their election shift. He said the burden to fill in these gaps often lands on the precinct officials on duty.

“People that can sometimes get pulled in multiple directions are our chiefs and assistant chiefs,” Finks said. “If they don’t have the capacity to fill those positions then they might be the ones that have to fill that and they end up wearing multiple hats.”

For Harrisonburg and many other localities, finding someone with a schedule that works has been a big challenge for poll worker recruitment.

“It is a long day on election day, they have to be there at 5 a.m. and typically they’re there until 9 o’clock at night,” Finks said. “The difficulty can be finding people who have the availability who can work all day on election day and work a training shift as well.”

Over the last three years, efforts to recruit election employees have skyrocketed since the plummet in 2020. Many older citizens who were regular poll employees elected to not return.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.